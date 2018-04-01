System76 Gets On The GNOME Advisory Board

With Linux PC vendor System76 getting more involved in the open-source software game since they began developing their Ubuntu-derived Pop!_OS operating system last year, their latest step forward is joining the GNOME Advisory Board.
System76's Pop!_OS relies upon a customized GNOME desktop stack and so it's not too surprising they are now joining the GNOME Advisory Board for advancing their interests. Their PR about it can be found at GNOME.org for those interested.
Joining the GNOME Advisory Board comes at a cost of $11,500 USD per year for small organizations or $23,000 USD per year for large organizations. Besides System76, other members of the GNOME Advisory Board include Canonical, Debian, Endless Computers, FSF, Google, PIA, Red Hat, Sugar Labs, SUSE, and The Document Foundation.
