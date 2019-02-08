Some System76 Hardware Beginning To See Coreboot Support

Several System76 laptops are beginning to see Coreboot support! This is a nice sign of progress in making System76 hardware more attractive to Linux/open-source users though they aren't yet shipping Coreboot on the systems by default.
Felix Singer has begun work on porting Coreboot for various motherboards used by different System76 laptops. It's exciting to see and hopefully will expand to most of their product portfolio.
Under review for upstream Coreboot since last week is Clevo N130WU / N131WU support, which is used by the System76 Galago Pro. The Clevo N130WU is also used by Tuexo Computer's InfinityBook 13 Linux laptop. All core functionality appears to be working for this Coreboot port.
System76 is also now hosting their own Coreboot Git repository where this work is taking place. Within there is a port for handling the System76 Darter Pro 5, Galago Pro 2, and Galago Pro 3 laptops. Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be any Coreboot activity yet on supporting their new Thelio line of desktop computers.
There is also a new coreboot-collector utility being worked on by System76 that is a Rust-written utility for collectiong various motherboard information to assist in working on Coreboot motherboard ports.
This is certainly exciting to see and will hopefully extend to other System76 products and ideally to begin shipping with Coreboot as a replacement to proprietary BIOS for their systems in the future.
Add A Comment