Some System76 Hardware Beginning To See Coreboot Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 8 February 2019 at 09:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
Several System76 laptops are beginning to see Coreboot support! This is a nice sign of progress in making System76 hardware more attractive to Linux/open-source users though they aren't yet shipping Coreboot on the systems by default.

Felix Singer has begun work on porting Coreboot for various motherboards used by different System76 laptops. It's exciting to see and hopefully will expand to most of their product portfolio.

Under review for upstream Coreboot since last week is Clevo N130WU / N131WU support, which is used by the System76 Galago Pro. The Clevo N130WU is also used by Tuexo Computer's InfinityBook 13 Linux laptop. All core functionality appears to be working for this Coreboot port.

System76 is also now hosting their own Coreboot Git repository where this work is taking place. Within there is a port for handling the System76 Darter Pro 5, Galago Pro 2, and Galago Pro 3 laptops. Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be any Coreboot activity yet on supporting their new Thelio line of desktop computers.

There is also a new coreboot-collector utility being worked on by System76 that is a Rust-written utility for collectiong various motherboard information to assist in working on Coreboot motherboard ports.

This is certainly exciting to see and will hopefully extend to other System76 products and ideally to begin shipping with Coreboot as a replacement to proprietary BIOS for their systems in the future.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
At Just Over One Year Old, LinuxBoot Continues Making Inroads At Facebook & Elsewhere
Coreboot 4.9 Released With 2,600+ Changes, Ports To 56 New Motherboards
Coreboot Support Taking Shape For Intel Icelake
Another Micro-ATX Haswell Era Motherboard Working With Coreboot But Needs Tiny Blob
Coreboot's Flashrom Moves On To Flashing AMD GPUs Up Through Polaris
Coreboot's Flashrom Working On Radeon GPU Flashing Support
Popular News This Week
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS