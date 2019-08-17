System76 Unveils Their Firmware Manager Project For Graphically Updating Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 August 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT. 20 Comments
HARDWARE --
While most major hardware vendors have been adopting LVFS+Fwupd for firmware updating on Linux, Linux PC vendor System76 has notably been absent from the party for a variety of reasons. Today they announced their new Firmware Manager project that bridges the gap between their lack of LVFS support and their own hosted firmware service.

The company has been running their own System76 Firmware Service as an alternative to Fwupd while now they have introduced a new Firmware Manager project that supports updating both from LVFS and from the System76-Firmware services. The Firmware Manager project is GTK-based, Wayland-compatible, and catered towards users of their Pop!_OS operating system but also other Ubuntu/Debian-based Linux distributions.

One of their ongoing issues with Fwupd was that it's tied into either GNOME Software or KDE Discover while they have wanted their own independent GTK application for managing firmware separate from those desktop specific "app store" programs. On Pop!_OS, the Firmware Manager is integrated into GNOME Settings under a new panel.

The System76 Firmware Manager is written in the Rust programming language and the company is open to the community writing other non-GTK front-ends for it. More details on their firmware management efforts via this blog post.
20 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Etnaviv Is Packing Code For An Exciting Linux 5.4 Cycle
ROCK Pi 4 Is Becoming A Good Arm SBC With Panfrost Graphics & Wayland Support
Linux Deprecating Wireless USB & Ultra Wideband Subsystems
Monado Open-Source OpenXR Implementation Seeing Driver Work On PSVR, OSVR, Razer Hydra
System76 To Introduce New "Adder WS" Laptop With 4K OLED Display
Mining Monero Cryptocurrency On The Open-Source POWER9 Raptor Blackbird
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Driver Support For "Renoir" APUs