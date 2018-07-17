System76 Moves Ahead With Preparing To Manufacture Their Own Desktop Linux PCs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 July 2018 at 05:29 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Back in April 2017 was the announcement that System76 would begin designing and manufacturing their own systems beginning with desktops and to be followed at a later date by their own laptops, rather than relying upon whitebox designs that they currently retail with their Ubuntu/Pop!_OS-loaded PCs. The Colorado-based company is inching closer to fully realizing their goal.

For a while now the System76 folks have been posting various pictures of their in-progress manufacturing facility while today they have shared more images on their blog.

They are inching towards their goal of manufacturing their Linux PCs within the USA, again, initially desktops -- which previously they aimed to achieve in 2018 and at a later time for laptops -- and appears to be on track.

They haven't shown a picture of all their manufacturing equipment yet, but that they do appear to have at least setup so far 3D printers, laser cutters, painting, soldering, etc.

Those interested in checking out some pictures of their current state of their new manufacturing facility can stop by the system76 blog.
