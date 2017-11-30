System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 November 2017 at 04:05 PM EST. 7 Comments
Following the recent Intel Management Engine (ME) vulnerabilities combined with some engineering work the past few months on their end, System76 will begin disabling ME on their laptops.

The good news is this will roll-out as an update with their system76-driver package on Ubuntu-based systems so even existing System76 customers can get their Management Engine disabled without having to think about buying a new machine. System76 isn't going the Coreboot route with their laptops but simply disabling this notorious bit of the Intel hardware. At this time they aren't disabling ME in any of their desktop systems. However, they will provide updated ME firmware for desktop customers to address the recent vulnerabilities.


More details on the System76 blog and kudos to them for being another Linux laptop vendor now disabling this controversial feature.
7 Comments

