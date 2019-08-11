System76 Preparing To Roll Out Their First Coreboot-Enabled Laptop

System76 has been making good strides on their Coreboot support for their hardware and they are now readying a System76 Darter Pro OSFC Edition as their apparent first laptop to ship with Coreboot in place of the proprietary BIOS.
Ahead of this year's Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC) being held from 3 to 6 September at the Google and Facebook offices in Mountain View, System76 announced the Darter Pro OSFC Edition that ships with Coreboot. Those pre-ordering the device are able to pick up their new laptops during the event, so it appears at least for this initial run of enabled devices they are just weeks out from becoming a reality.
They explain of this OSFC Edition laptop, "The firmware on the laptop is coreboot + LinuxBoot and can be replaced later by the end-user himself f.e. with TianoCore, slimmbootloader or u-boot etc."
The current-gen Darter Pro OSFC 2019 model has a 15-inch 1080p display, Core i5/i7 8th Gen processor, 8 to 32 GB of RAM, various SSD options, 802.11ac WiFi, and other standard System76 offerings.
More details here. Great finally seeing System76 getting in the Coreboot game.
4 Comments