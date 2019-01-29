New System76 Darter Pro Coming Soon With Intel 8th Gen CPUs, 1080p Display

Should you not be into the new Dell XPS 13 9380 with Ubuntu pre-loaded nor the new Librem laptops that rely on older Intel CPUs, another option is coming with System76 that is releasing a new version of their Darter Pro laptop. The new System76 Darter Pro is built around Intel's 8th Gen mobile processors.
The new Darter Pro model features an option of having an Intel Core i5 8265U or Core i7 8565U, 1080p 15-inch display (sadly no higher resolution options), UHD Graphics 620, options of RAM up to 32GB, M.2 SATA or NVMe SSD, USB 3.1 Type-C, multi-touch touchpad, and a 54.5 Wh battery. The Darter Pro weighs in at 1.6 kilograms and measures up to 360 x 19.8 x 244.6 mm.
While System76 took their Linux system manufacturing in-house on the desktop side with Thelio, they are not yet at a stage to develop their own ultrabooks/laptops within their Denver confines. This latest Darter Pro appears to be based on a Sager Notebooks / Clevo design. Operating system options are Pop!_OS 18.04, Pop!_OS 18.10, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
The early specs on this new Darter Pro laptop can be found at System76.com. Pricing isn't yet available but we should know more next week.
2 Comments