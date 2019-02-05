New System76 Darter Pro Now Shipping At $999+
5 February 2019
Last week System76 announced the new Darter Pro laptop with Intel 8th Gen CPUs while today the ordering process has opened up on this latest 15-inch laptop from the Linux-focused vendor. They hadn't revealed pricing information last week but we now know that information.

The System76 Darter Pro pricing starts out at $999 USD for this 15-inch 1080p laptop when going for an Intel Core i5 8265U processor, and 8GB of RAM, 120GB SSD. If opting for the Intel Core i7 8565U, 16GB of RAM, and 250GB SSD, the pricing is $1368 USD.


The current Darter Pro pricing puts it more competitive than the recently updated Dell XPS Developer Edition which comes in at 13-inches but with arguably better build quality and warranty.

The stock OS options for the new Darter Pro are Pop!_OS 18.04/18.10 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. More details on these new 15-inch Linux laptops via System76.com.
