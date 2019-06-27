System76 Continues Advancing Coreboot Support, Adding UI For Firmware Updates

We've known that Linux PC vendor System76 has been investing engineering resources into Coreboot support and while not yet ready for end-users, they are making progress. For once it's ready for their customers, they have also begun crafting a graphical user-interface for these firmware upgrades to Coreboot.
In System76's monthly news letter, they commented that their "open firmware" has entered testing on their Gazelle notebooks but remains in the early stages. As well, a UI element for managing firmware updates is being worked on and will be available through GNOME Settings. No word yet if System76 has decided to make use of Fwupd+LVFS, but in the past they've expressed various reasons for not doing so.
Separately, System76 also is expanding their Thelio PC manufacturing by increasing their oven capacity that is used for the powder-coating of their cases. On the software front, they continue focusing on UI/usability improvements.
More details on the System76 blog.
