System76 Preparing Coreboot Laptop With Core i9 10900K, Up To 128GB RAM
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 August 2020 at 09:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
System76 has been on a spree of interesting hardware launches this year and their next one is a new Bonobo WS ultra high-end laptop.

System76 has begun teasing a new Bonobo WS laptop featuring an Intel Core i9 10900K desktop processor, up to 128GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, four M.2 slots for plenty of storage options, a 97 Wh battery, and amplified speakers complete with a subwoofer.

Making the device more interesting than similarly spec'ed laptops is the new Bonobo WS will be running Coreboot. Granted, like recent generations of Intel systems running Coreboot, there still are binary blobs involved around the Intel FSP and other components that haven't yet been liberated. So it's not a fully libre BIOS/firmware, but a step in the right direction at least compared to a completely closed up alternative.

For making the Coreboot support a reality, NVIDIA did provide documentation around Optimus and other areas around their firmware interface so the support could be added, but the docs NVIDIA provided to the System76 engineers are under NDA.

There is no word yet on pricing, weight, or battery life for this ultra high-end spec'ed Linux laptop, but we should learn more soon.
