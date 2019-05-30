Sysprof Making Progress For Improved GNOME Profiling
31 May 2019
Christian Hergert of GNOME Builder IDE fame has been working on a round of improvements recently to the Sysprof tool he also leads development on for system profiling in determining the hot functions of a program and related profiling mostly around GNOME components.

One of the main additions has been adding support to GTK4 for Sysprof's new engine and he is planning on plumbing that new engine support through to at least Mutter and GJS while potentially back-porting it to the likes of GTK3.


Those interested in Sysprof can learn the technical details of the latest work via this blog post. Those unfamiliar with Sysprof can learn more on the GNOME Wiki.
