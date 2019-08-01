Sysprof Picks Up Profiling Support For CPU Power Consumption
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 1 August 2019 at 06:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
GNOME's Sysprof profiler continues on a trajectory of becoming an incredibly versatile component for developers looking to maximize performance and efficiency under this desktop environment. Sysprof already picked up a number of new features for GNOME 3.34 but work is not yet finished.

This cycle has seen GTK4 and other components supporting Sysprof's new engine and other work to narrow down performance bottlenecks within the code.

Lead Sysprof and GNOME Builder developer Christian Hergert has now been working on supporting more GTK4 widgets, various optimizations, and also tracking of CPU energy use. Sysprof has initial support for Intel RAPL -- Running Average Power Limit. Through Intel's RAPL interfaces in the kernel it's possible to measure energy use of the CPU in real-time for spotting areas of the code that may be power hungry.

This CPU power monitoring is increasingly important with GTK4 punting more work over to the GPU, in theory at least it should be lighter work on the CPU but this RAPL / CPU power reporting should be able to confirm that and otherwise spot areas that may be chewing up too much of the CPU.

More details on this latest Sysprof work via Hergert's blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
The Latest GNOME Performance Issue Being Addressed Are OpenGL Pipeline Stalls
GNOME's Pango 1.44 Released With Many Text Rendering Improvements
GNOME 3.33.4 Released As The Last Step Before The GNOME 3.34 Beta
GTK4 Gets Smoother GPU-Accelerated Scrolling, Modern Cursor Blinking
GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.33.4 Released
Pango 1.44 Is Coming Thanks To The Revival By GNOME Developers
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed