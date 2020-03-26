There Is Finally Work To Allow Sysctl Parameters To Be Set From The Linux Kernel Command
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 March 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
File this under the "I can't believe it took this long" or "why wasn't this done before" section... Thanks to SUSE, there are finally patches pending to allow easily setting sysctl parameters from the kernel command line using a generic infrastructure.

Rather than setting parameters via the likes /etc/sysctl.d or manually/scripted with the sysctl command or programmed via the initramfs sysctl.conf, SUSE's Vlastimil Babka sent out a set of patches allowing sysctl parameters to be set via the kernel command-line when booting the system. He sent out the original patches last week and today followed up with the revised patches.

Under the proposal, sysctl.xxx= could be used for setting the sysctl parameter right before loading the init process. For example, sysctl.vm.swappiness= would be a valid kernel command option that could be passed from the boot-loader to the kernel.

Surprisingly this infrastructure hasn't existed in general until now. That is while some sysctl parameters have been wired up to other kernel parameter handling for setting different attributes but nothing in a unified manner for all sysctl options.

We'll see if this gets picked up for mainline soon.
3 Comments
Related News
TTM Huge Page Table Entries Pending For Lowering Graphics Driver CPU Usage
Linux 5.7 To Improve Spreading Of Utilization, Other Scheduler Work
Linux 5.6-rc7 Released - Looking Like A Calm Release
MHI: Linux 5.7 Getting A New Bus From Qualcomm
GrSecurity Linux Kernel To Focus More On Performance This Year
Zstd Compressed Linux Kernel Images Proposed Once More
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities