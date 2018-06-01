SysVinit 2.90 Released With Fixes & Better Support For Newer Compilers
19 June 2018
It's been a while since last having anything to report on the SysVinit init system for those wishing to live in a systemd-free world, but a new release is now available.

The number of Linux distributions out there supporting SysVinit is dwindling, but there is Devuan and friends still working on offering init system independence. The SysVinit 2.90 release has improvements around the shutdown process when the system is being put to sleep, better documentation for the initctl pipe interface, compilation with less warnings under GCC 6/7 and progress on clean compiling with GCC 8, a nasty bug where SysVinit on Fedora could cause crypt() to provide faulty data, and various other changes.

More details on SysVinit 2.90 can be found via the release announcement.
