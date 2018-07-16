Synopsys ARC HS4x Processors Now Supported By GCC
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 16 July 2018 at 07:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
The GCC 8 compiler brought the Synopsys ARC CPU target while for the GCC 9 release is going to be support for the company's HS4x processors.

Merged today to mainline GCC is support for the HS4x CPUs within the ARC target. Adding this newer generation of ARC processors to the GNU Compiler Collection code-base was just a few hundred lines of code with building off the existing target code.

The ARC HS4x CPUs like the HS44, HS46, and HS48 are 32-bit superscalar CPUs for embedded environments. The HS44/HS46/HS48 CPUs support up to 1.9GHz clock speeds, 2.5 DMIPS/MHz, and use the ARCv2 instruction set. These embedded ARC processors are used in everything from networking devices and smart IoT appliances to SSD controllers.

This support is in mainline GCC 9.0 ahead of the GCC 9.1 stable release next year.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Binutils 2.31 Offers Faster DLL Linking For Cygwin/Mingw, Freescale S12Z Support
GCC 8/9 Land Fix For "-march=native" Tuning On Modern Intel CPUs
GCC 8.2 Compiler Will Be Releasing Soon
GCC 8 Hasn't Been Performing As Fast As It Should For Skylake With "-march=native"
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Being Held Up By RAM, a.k.a. Crazy DDR4 Prices
GNU Guix/GuixSD 0.15 Released, Closing In On v1.0
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser