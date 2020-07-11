Synopsys DesignWare ARC HS CPUs Now Supported By GNU C Library

The toolchain support for the Synopsys DesignWare ARC HS processors is now ironed out with the GNU C Library (glibc) finally mainlining the ARC port.
The Synopsys DesignWare ARC HS is designed for high performance embedded environments with the 32-bit HS5x and 64-bit HS6x series. Synopsys has long offered their own GNU toolchain builds to support the DesignWare ARC hardware on Linux while now the mainline support is in good shape with glibc for the ARCv2 ISA having been mainlined. Though do note it's ARCv2 and not the latest ARCv3 ISA.
The latest GNU C Library code as of this week can pair with Linux 5.1+ for the necessary kernel support and then GCC 8.3+ and Binutils 2.32+ for the rest of the GNU toolchain support.
The Glibc port was contributed by a Synopsys engineer and can now be found in glibc.git ahead of the eventual glibc 2.32 release.
