SwiftShader. Google's CPU-based implementation that originally was focused on OpenGL ES and Direct3D 9, now has Vulkan 1.1 support in tow.
Google engineers have been maintaining SwiftShader as open-source the past few years and is akin to Gallium3D's LLVMpipe but focused as well on just not OpenGL ES but also Direct3D 9 and Vulkan. SwiftShader is used by Google Chrome and other software for CPU-based 3D graphics when necessary.
Over the past year or two they've been advancing Vulkan support in SwiftShader while now they have reached Vulkan 1.1. Their Vulkan 1.1 implementation has been completed and they submitted their conformance data to Khronos.
The code to SwiftShader for those interested can be found via Git.
