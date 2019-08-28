Google's SwiftShader Now Supports Vulkan 1.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 28 August 2019 at 06:24 AM EDT. 4 Comments
VULKAN --
SwiftShader. Google's CPU-based implementation that originally was focused on OpenGL ES and Direct3D 9, now has Vulkan 1.1 support in tow.

Google engineers have been maintaining SwiftShader as open-source the past few years and is akin to Gallium3D's LLVMpipe but focused as well on just not OpenGL ES but also Direct3D 9 and Vulkan. SwiftShader is used by Google Chrome and other software for CPU-based 3D graphics when necessary.

Over the past year or two they've been advancing Vulkan support in SwiftShader while now they have reached Vulkan 1.1. Their Vulkan 1.1 implementation has been completed and they submitted their conformance data to Khronos.

The code to SwiftShader for those interested can be found via Git.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
D9VK 0.20 Offers Performance Improvements, New Features For Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Vulkan 1.1.121 Brings AMD Device Coherent Memory Extension
Vulkan 1.1.120 Released As The Newest Maintenance Release
NVIDIA Continues To Be Involved With Making Vulkan More Appropriate For Machine Learning
Vulkan 1.1.119 Already Released With Another New Extension
Vulkan 1.1.118 Released With New AMD Extensions
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers
Enlightenment 0.23 Released With Massive Wayland Improvements