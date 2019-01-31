Sway Adds Relative Pointer Support To Its 1.0 Feature List
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 31 January 2019 at 12:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Just in time for the Sway 1.0 release, support for the Wayland pointer constraints and relative pointer protocols has been merged, which is important for handling various games primarily first person shooters.

Sway 1.0 has already been working on a pretty grand feature list including support for a number of newer Wayland extensions, multi-seat improvements, multi-GPU support, improved window handling, video capture support, tablet support, and a lot of other new features. Now the latest as this i3-inspired Wayland compositor gets ready for its 1.0 release in the very near future is pointer constraints and relative pointer handling.

The relative pointer work for Wayland has been around for a few years and great to finally seeing it supported by Sway in order to improve the viability of this compositor as a gaming Linux desktop.

Details on the newly-merged implementations of pointer-constraints-unstable-v1 and relative-pointer-unstable-v1 can be found via this PR.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
The Latest Proposal For Wayland Content Protection Protocol (HDCP)
Wayland & Weston To See New Releases In Early March
Wayland's Weston Moving Towards Its Next Release Soon
Intel Developer Working On Adding HDR Display Support To Wayland / Weston
Cage Is A New Wayland Compositor For Kiosk/Full-Screen-One-App Deployments
A Look At The Wayland/Weston Development Stats For 2018
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons