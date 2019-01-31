Just in time for the Sway 1.0 release, support for the Wayland pointer constraints and relative pointer protocols has been merged, which is important for handling various games primarily first person shooters.
Sway 1.0 has already been working on a pretty grand feature list including support for a number of newer Wayland extensions, multi-seat improvements, multi-GPU support, improved window handling, video capture support, tablet support, and a lot of other new features. Now the latest as this i3-inspired Wayland compositor gets ready for its 1.0 release in the very near future is pointer constraints and relative pointer handling.
The relative pointer work for Wayland has been around for a few years and great to finally seeing it supported by Sway in order to improve the viability of this compositor as a gaming Linux desktop.
Details on the newly-merged implementations of pointer-constraints-unstable-v1 and relative-pointer-unstable-v1 can be found via this PR.
