Three months after the release of Sway 1.0, Sway 1.1 is now available as the next feature update for this i3-inspired and increasingly popular Wayland compositor.
Sway 1.1 adds touch support for Swaybar. support for manually inhibiting DPMS idle notifications via inhibit_idle, support for explicitly configuring output subpixel layouts, support for an overlay mode with Swaybar, support for switch devices/events like laptop lid switches, and pretty-printing support for Swaymsg.
With Sway 1.1, the Swaybg wallpaper tool has also been spun out to be its own package. Swaybg is now living separately since it can work with other Wayland compositors, in fact any supporting XDG-Shell/XDG-Output/WLR-Layer-Shell protocols. The now separate Swaybg project can be found here.
More details on the Sway 1.1 release via the announcement.
