Sway 1.0 was released nearly two months ago as the i3-inspired Wayland compositor while now on approach is Sway 1.1 as the newest feature release.
Sway 1.1 does bring some new features but is predominantly a bug fix release and improvements around i3 window manager compatibility. Sway 1.1 RC1 was released today as a test version ahead of the official update.
The new features to Sway 1.1 include touch support for Swaybar, support to manually inhibit DPMS under certain criteria, support for an overlay mode with Swaybar, switch devices/events (such as laptop lid switches) are now supported and can be bound to actions, and there is pretty-printing support for Swaymsg.
Besides those features, there is a ton of fixing as a result of the increased testing/usage following March's debut of Sway 1.0. More details can be found via the Sway 1.1-rc1 announcement via GitHub.
Add A Comment