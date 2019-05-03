Sway 1.1 Is Bringing Touch Support To Swaybar, Other Features & Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 3 May 2019 at 01:46 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Sway 1.0 was released nearly two months ago as the i3-inspired Wayland compositor while now on approach is Sway 1.1 as the newest feature release.

Sway 1.1 does bring some new features but is predominantly a bug fix release and improvements around i3 window manager compatibility. Sway 1.1 RC1 was released today as a test version ahead of the official update.

The new features to Sway 1.1 include touch support for Swaybar, support to manually inhibit DPMS under certain criteria, support for an overlay mode with Swaybar, switch devices/events (such as laptop lid switches) are now supported and can be bound to actions, and there is pretty-printing support for Swaymsg.

Besides those features, there is a ton of fixing as a result of the increased testing/usage following March's debut of Sway 1.0. More details can be found via the Sway 1.1-rc1 announcement via GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wio: Plan 9's Rio Windowing System Re-Implemented As A Wayland Compositor
"Cage" Sees Initial Test Release For Kiosk-Like Wayland Compositor
Wayland Has A Color Manager Calibration Protocol In The Works
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
High Resolution Scroll Wheel Support Being Worked On For Wayland
"SPURV" Containerized Android Allows Running Apps From Wayland Linux Desktop
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows