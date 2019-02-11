Sway 1.0 Close To Release For This Very Promising Wayland Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 11 February 2019 at 10:38 AM EST. 13 Comments
Out today is the second release candidate of the feature-packed Sway 1.0 Wayland compositor that continues to be inspired by the i3 window manager.

Since last week's Sway 1.0 RC1, the compositor entered its feature freeze until the stable release happens. As such, in today's Sway 1.0 RC2 update is just a variety of bug/regression fixes.

The Sway 1.0 development over the past number of months has brought a lot of improvements and new features from multi-GPU support, support for new Wayland protocols, video capture support, integration around the WLROOTS library, tablet support, and many other additions.

The fixes in Sway 1.0-rc2 include taking care of memory leaks, more robust config handling, and other fixes as outlined via the GitHub entry. It likely won't be too much longer until Sway 1.0.0 formally ships for this featureful Wayland compositor satisfying fans of the i3 X11 window manager.
