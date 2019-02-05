Sway 1.0 RC1 Rolls Out With Wayland Clipboard Managers, Swayidle/Swaylock Changes
5 February 2019
The big Sway 1.0 Wayland compositor release is upon us with now having weekly release candidates until the code-base is deemed stable enough to officially ship.

Sway is the i3-inspired Wayland compositor that has become very feature-rich and on-par with the likes of the GNOME Shell and KDE Wayland sessions. Sway 1.0 adds support for a variety of additional Wayland extensions, removed NVIDIA EGLStreams support, multi-seat improvements, multi-GPU support, relative pointer handling, video capture support, Wayland tablet support, and a plethora of other improvements. With Sway 1.0 it continues building upon its WLROOTS project as a shared Wayland support library.

With the Sway 1.0 RC1, it marks the point of being considered and no new features being permitted but just fixes into these weekly release candidates. Sway 1.0-RC1 does punt out Swayidle and Swaylock into their own standalone projects that can be used by other Wayland compositors for idle management and screen locker, respectively.

The Sway 1.0 release candidate also squeezed in tray support for Swaybar, support for pointer constraints and relative pointers, support for clipboard managers like wl-clipboard using the data-control-v1 protocol, the ability to sticky tiling containers, revamped seat configurations, cursor changes, and a variety of fixes and other minor additions.

More details on the Sway 1.0 RC1 release via GitHub.
