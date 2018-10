The Sway Wayland compositor inspired by X11's i3 window manager is now up to its beta ahead of the big 1.0 release.Sway 1.0 Beta offers "100%" compatibility with the i3 window manager. The Sway 1.0 release has also been working on many other changes including improved window handling multi-GPU support , virtual keyboard protocol, real-time video capture tablet support , and many other changes The Sway 1.0 Beta release also adds a number of new input and output features, support for a variety of third-party panels thanks to Sway's layer-shell protocol, swayidle is a new tool to control DPMS/auto-locking/idle management, drag and drop is officially supported, rich content can now be synced between the Wayland and X11 clipboards, and a wide variety of bug fixes.Sway project founder Drew DeVault has written an interesting post about the Sway 1.0 beta changes and there is also the release notes with further information.