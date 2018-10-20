Sway 1.0 Beta Released - Offers 100% Compatibility With i3 Window Manager
20 October 2018
The Sway Wayland compositor inspired by X11's i3 window manager is now up to its beta ahead of the big 1.0 release.

Sway 1.0 Beta offers "100%" compatibility with the i3 window manager. The Sway 1.0 release has also been working on many other changes including improved window handling, multi-GPU support, virtual keyboard protocol, real-time video capture, tablet support, and many other changes.

The Sway 1.0 Beta release also adds a number of new input and output features, support for a variety of third-party panels thanks to Sway's layer-shell protocol, swayidle is a new tool to control DPMS/auto-locking/idle management, drag and drop is officially supported, rich content can now be synced between the Wayland and X11 clipboards, and a wide variety of bug fixes.

Sway project founder Drew DeVault has written an interesting post about the Sway 1.0 beta changes and there is also the release notes with further information.
