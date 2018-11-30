Sway 1.0 Beta 2 Rolls Out For Feature-Rich i3-Compatible Wayland Compositor
30 November 2018
The release of Sway 1.0 as the popular i3-compatible Wayland compositor is one step closer with the latest beta update.

Sway 1.0 Beta 2 offers various i3 compatibility updates, implements the Wayland presentation-time protocol, introduces multi-seat support to the Swaylock, supports additional i3 window types, and has other usability enhancements while for the most part is made up of bug fixes. Bug fixes for Sway 1.0 Beta 2 range from XWayland fixes, Swaybar output hotplug handling, and a variety of other corrections.

The Sway 1.0 development cycle has brought multi-GPU support, dropped NVIDIA EGLStreams support, improved windows handling, video capture support, tablet support, and tons of other new features for this very promising independent Wayland compositor.

More details on Sway 1.0 Beta 2 can be found via the release announcement on GitHub.
