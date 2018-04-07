Sway 1.0 Reaches Alpha For This Popular Wayland Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 7 April 2018 at 08:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
The Sway Wayland Compositor that is known for its compatibility and inspiration from the i3 tiling window manager is nearly out with its version 1.0 release.

Sway 1.0 Alpha was released this Saturday evening as the first step towards the big 1.0 milestone. This release is now based on the wlroots Wayland compositor library and the code-base itself to the compositor was completely overhauled. In the process, the NVIDIA proprietary driver support was also removed.

Among the new features for Sway 1.0 Alpha is supporting output rotation, fractional scaling support, support for daisy-chained DisplayPort configurations, HiDPI improvements, various input improvements, and much better Wayland protocol coverage. There are clipboard improvements, idle and idle inhibit support, improved damage tracking, and many bug fixes.

All the details on today's big Sway 1.0 Alpha release can be found via the GitHub project site.
