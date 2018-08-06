Sway 1.0 Alpha 5 Brings Multi-GPU Support, Virtual Keyboard Protocol
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 6 August 2018 at 02:31 PM EDT.
The i3-inspired Sway Wayland compositor had already introduced many features ahead of Sway 1.0 while with today's fifth alpha release are yet more new features to advertise.

Sway 1.0 Alpha 5 was released today and while it's just a few weeks past the alpha 4 milestone, there are more than 250 changes and a number of new features.

Sway 1.0 Alpha 5 adds in interactive move/resize of floating views, scratchpad support, support for running the compositor on multiple GPUs, virtual keyboard protocol support for handling on-screen keyboards, mouse bindings, full support for i3-compatible IPC events, and various other enhancements.

Before moving to the Sway 1.0 beta phase, the developers are still working on pointer constraints and relative pointer protocol support, security improvements, various other i3 compatibility enhancements, drawing tablet protocol support, and other missing features.

More details on today's Sway 1.0 Alpha 5 Wayland compositor release can be found via GitHub.
