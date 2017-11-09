Sway 0.15 Wayland Compositor Released With Raspberry Pi Support, Improved Clipboard
Sway, the i3-compatible Wayland compositor from SirCmpwn, is out with the last pre-1.0 release.

Sway 0.15 is the new Wayland compositor release and also their last to use the WLC library and their next version will be the 1.0 series.

Sway 0.15 incorporates nearly 200 changes and now offers Raspberry Pi support, Swapbar supports scroll events over IPC, there is improved clipboard support including scripting abilities, wallpapers have been moved around, and the swaylock indicator size is now configurable.

There are also a number of bug-fixes including the IPC mechanism now using non-blocking I/O, race fixes, FreeBSD compatibility updates, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on the Sway 0.15 i3-inspired Wayland compositor at SwayWM/Sway on GitHub.
