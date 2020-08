Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 August 2020 at 08:04 AM EDT. 11 Comments

For those looking at enjoying some open-source Linux gaming this weekend, SuperTuxKart 1.2 is out as the Mario Kart inspired racing game that is cross-platform and features the Linux mascot Tux.SuperTuxKart 1.2 brings better gamepad support thanks to SDL2, support for customizing the game's camera, a new theme, Haiku OS support for that open-source BeOS inspired platform, Android improvements, various kart improvements, support for IPv6 LAN servers, and other in-game features.

Download links and more details on SuperTuxKart 1.2 via supertuxkart.net