For those looking for some family-friendly Linux gaming this holiday season, a release candidate of the Mario Kart inspired SuperTuxKart 1.1 is now available for your enjoyment... err testing.
The SuperTuxKart 1.1 Release Candidate has big improvements to its online multiplayer support, which was one of the big additions with SuperTuxKart 1.0. Missing features for the Internet play mode have been addressed as well as adding IPv6 support, better synchronization, and a variety of other enhancements.
SuperTuxKart 1.1 has also been working on various polishing to the game, gameplay improvements, user-interface enhancements, a new arena, and improvements for running SuperTuxKart 1.1 on mobile devices.
More details on the STK blog. Moving ahead, SuperTuxKart is planning to dual license the game under the existing GPLv3 as well as the MPL in order to allow it to be more easily packaged into various game stores / software centers like Steam.
