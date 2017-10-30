SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 Released With New Tracks, Built-In Screen Recorder
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 October 2017 at 01:14 PM EDT.
A new release of the open-source SuperTuxKart racing game is out just ahead of Halloween.

SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 features new Halloween-themed assets, new tracks, and updates to some of the racing karts. SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 also now features a built-in screen recorder, HSV colorization for some scenery, graphics engine improvements, faster loading times, lower RAM/vRAM usage, improvements to their older OpenGL 2 rendering pipeline, and various other fixes and in-game improvements.

More details on SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 via the trailer embedded below and via the SuperTuxKart blog.

