A new release of the open-source SuperTuxKart racing game is out just ahead of Halloween.
SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 features new Halloween-themed assets, new tracks, and updates to some of the racing karts. SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 also now features a built-in screen recorder, HSV colorization for some scenery, graphics engine improvements, faster loading times, lower RAM/vRAM usage, improvements to their older OpenGL 2 rendering pipeline, and various other fixes and in-game improvements.
More details on SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 via the trailer embedded below and via the SuperTuxKart blog.
