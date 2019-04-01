If you are looking for some kid-friendly Linux gaming this weekend, SuperTuxKart 0.10 has reached release candidate maturity with its LAN/Internet multiplayer support.
SuperTuxKart 0.10 premiered in beta back in January with initial networking support to allow WAN/LAN racing against others. After all these years of SuperTuxKart development, v0.10 is bringing the long-desired multiplayer support across networks.
With SuperTuxKart 0.10 RC1, the networked multiplayer support has matured a lot in these past few months.
There have also been track upgrades and other in-game enhancements. More details via the STK blog.
1 Comment