SuperTuxKart 0.10 RC1 Released With Working LAN/Internet Multiplayer
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 6 April 2019 at 07:12 AM EDT. 1 Comment
If you are looking for some kid-friendly Linux gaming this weekend, SuperTuxKart 0.10 has reached release candidate maturity with its LAN/Internet multiplayer support.

SuperTuxKart 0.10 premiered in beta back in January with initial networking support to allow WAN/LAN racing against others. After all these years of SuperTuxKart development, v0.10 is bringing the long-desired multiplayer support across networks.

With SuperTuxKart 0.10 RC1, the networked multiplayer support has matured a lot in these past few months.


There have also been track upgrades and other in-game enhancements. More details via the STK blog.
