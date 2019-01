The Tux-themed MarioKart-inspired SuperTuxKart animated racing game is out with its v0.10 Beta 1 release that delivers on initial LAN/Internet-based multiplayer support.Today's SuperTuxKart 0.10 Beta 1 release brings initial WAN/LAN networking support for being able to race against others with this preliminary networking implementation.The networking implementation is light enough that a Raspberry Pi 3 is powerful enough to act as a SuperTuxKart game server.More details on SuperTuxKart 0.10 Beta with its initial network gameplay support can be found via SuperTuxKart.net . Windows, Linux, and macOS binaries of this new beta release can be found via SourceForge.net