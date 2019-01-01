The Tux-themed MarioKart-inspired SuperTuxKart animated racing game is out with its v0.10 Beta 1 release that delivers on initial LAN/Internet-based multiplayer support.
Today's SuperTuxKart 0.10 Beta 1 release brings initial WAN/LAN networking support for being able to race against others with this preliminary networking implementation.
The networking implementation is light enough that a Raspberry Pi 3 is powerful enough to act as a SuperTuxKart game server.
More details on SuperTuxKart 0.10 Beta with its initial network gameplay support can be found via SuperTuxKart.net. Windows, Linux, and macOS binaries of this new beta release can be found via SourceForge.net.
