Just in time for any family-friendly, holiday gaming, the Super Mario Bros inspired SuperTux game is out with their v0.6 update after being in development for about two years.
SuperTux 0.6 brings OpenGL 3.3 (core context) rendering support as well as OpenGL ES 2.0 support. That GLES2 support should allow SuperTux to run on a number of lower-end mobile/embedded devices and also working towards potential WebGL support if it were paired with EmScripten.
SuperTux 0.6 also delivers on graphics updates, various in-game elements being redesigned, performance improvements with the rendering code, and various other low-level improvements.
More details on this weekend's SuperTux 0.6 release via SuperTux.org.
