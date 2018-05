Allwinner Open-Source Video Decode Continues Improving With Sunxi-Cedrus Driver

Developers at Bootlin (nee Free Electrons) continue working on open-source Allwinner VPU video decode support.Version three of the "Sunxi-Cedrus" driver for supporting the Allwinner video decode hardware is now available. This latest version still only supports MPEG-2 with other codecs still to be tackled, but this updated driver now supports the latest media requests APIs, DMA-BUF support is improved, there are now per-platform bindings, the Allwinner A13 SoC is now supported, and a variety of other code reworks. The Sunxi-Cedrus driver overall should work on the Allwinner SoCs like the A13, A20, and A33 for open-source video decoding.The V3 patches can be found on the kernel mailing list . Their goal is obviously to get this driver mainlined, but it doesn't appear to be quite ready yet for merging.Additional information on the open-source Allwinner VPU state can be found via the Bootlin blog