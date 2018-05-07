Allwinner Open-Source Video Decode Continues Improving With Sunxi-Cedrus Driver

Developers at Bootlin (nee Free Electrons) continue working on open-source Allwinner VPU video decode support.
Version three of the "Sunxi-Cedrus" driver for supporting the Allwinner video decode hardware is now available. This latest version still only supports MPEG-2 with other codecs still to be tackled, but this updated driver now supports the latest media requests APIs, DMA-BUF support is improved, there are now per-platform bindings, the Allwinner A13 SoC is now supported, and a variety of other code reworks. The Sunxi-Cedrus driver overall should work on the Allwinner SoCs like the A13, A20, and A33 for open-source video decoding.
The V3 patches can be found on the kernel mailing list. Their goal is obviously to get this driver mainlined, but it doesn't appear to be quite ready yet for merging.
Additional information on the open-source Allwinner VPU state can be found via the Bootlin blog.
