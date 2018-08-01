Display Engine 3.0 / HDMI 2.0a In The Works For The Allwinner Sun4i DRM Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 September 2018 at 12:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Patches currently under review for the Linux kernel's "Sun4i" Direct Rendering Manager driver provide support for the Display Engine 3.0 hardware found on newer Allwinner SoCs and most notably HDMI 2.0a support.

The Display Engine 3.0 "DE3" support on newer Allwinner SoCs adds support for newer formats/capabilities like HDMI 2.0a display support. These 27 patches wire up this support for the Allwinner H6 SoC and newer.

The H6 SoC is found in boards like the Orange Pi One Plus and comes in a quad-core Cortex-A53 configuration with a Mali-T720 MP2 GPU. The Sun4i DRM patches are just about the display support with the Mali GPU being an entirely different game. These patches presumably will make it into the Sun4i DRM driver for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.19-rc2 Released As A Small & Calm Release
A Batch Of x86 Speculation Fixes Headed To The Linux 4.19 Kernel
DRM-Misc Begins Preparing For The Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
32-bit PTI For Mitigating Meltdown Is Causing Problems With Early Linux 4.19 Builds
The DRM GPU Scheduler Got Beefed Up This Summer, More Improvements Possible
MuQSS Scheduler Updated For The Linux 4.18 Kernel, CK Patches Available
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Router7: A Home Internet Router Platform Written Entirely In Golang
VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018
FreeBSD DRM Is Causing A Load Of In-Fighting This Week
Experimental Code Allows Vulkan-Accelerated Gecko/Firefox On Linux