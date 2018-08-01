Patches currently under review for the Linux kernel's "Sun4i" Direct Rendering Manager driver provide support for the Display Engine 3.0 hardware found on newer Allwinner SoCs and most notably HDMI 2.0a support.
The Display Engine 3.0 "DE3" support on newer Allwinner SoCs adds support for newer formats/capabilities like HDMI 2.0a display support. These 27 patches wire up this support for the Allwinner H6 SoC and newer.
The H6 SoC is found in boards like the Orange Pi One Plus and comes in a quad-core Cortex-A53 configuration with a Mali-T720 MP2 GPU. The Sun4i DRM patches are just about the display support with the Mali GPU being an entirely different game. These patches presumably will make it into the Sun4i DRM driver for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel.
