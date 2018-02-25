The Sun4i DRM driver work has been progressing a lot since its mainline introduction two years ago with Linux 4.7. With the Linux 4.17 cycle, the A83T SoC will have initial HDMI output support.
If you happen to have a tablet or other device powered by the Allwinner A83T, it should finally have working HDMI out support when using the Sun4i DRM driver with the kernel update coming later this year.
The A83T SoC makes use of Cortex-A7 CPU cores with a PowerVR SGX544 GPU albeit this DRM driver is just for the Allwinner display side of things. The HDMI support was queued up this week in drm-misc-next.
Other work in drm-misc-next includes documentation improvements, new backlight helpers, and various miscellaneous improvements for the Direct Rendering Manager subsystem.
