Summit Supercomputer Launches With 200 PFLOPS Of Compute Power
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 June 2018 at 01:50 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Oak Ridge National Laboratory has officially launched their "Summit" supercomputer today that also comes in as the world's fastest.

Summit offers a peak performance of 200 PetaFLOPS -- or 200,000 trillion calculations per second, putting to shame its previous first-ranked Titan supercomputer of 27 PFLOPS. Under some scientific loads, Summit should be able to attain 3.3 ExaFLOPS.


Summit is comprised of 4,608 compute servers with each server having two 22-core IBM POWER9 CPUs and six NVIDIA Tesla V100 accelerators. The systems are inter-connected using Mellanox 100Gb/s InfiniBand. Yes, that puts the total core count at around 202,752 POWER9 cores and 27,648 NVIDIA Volta GPUs. Summit servers are running Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

More details on Summit via ORNL.gov. NVIDIA has also published more details from their side on the NVIDIA dev blog.
