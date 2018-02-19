SuiteCRM 7.10 Released For Open-Source Customer Relationship Management
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 February 2018 at 09:53 AM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
SuiteCRM 7.10 is now available as the latest major feature release to this customer relationship management (CRM) software forked from SugarCRM's last open-source release.

SuiteCRM 7.10 features an improved theme, a new REST API, offers a new survey management module, optional support for a double opt-in process by customers, two factor authentication support, improved alerts, better password management, improved email performance, and a range of other improvements.


More details on SuiteCRM 7.10 or to download this open-source CRM software, visit SuiteCRM.com.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

