SuiteCRM 7.10 is now available as the latest major feature release to this customer relationship management (CRM) software forked from SugarCRM's last open-source release.
SuiteCRM 7.10 features an improved theme, a new REST API, offers a new survey management module, optional support for a double opt-in process by customers, two factor authentication support, improved alerts, better password management, improved email performance, and a range of other improvements.
More details on SuiteCRM 7.10 or to download this open-source CRM software, visit SuiteCRM.com.
