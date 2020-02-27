Apache Celebrates Subversion's 20th Anniversary
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 February 2020 at 07:11 AM EST. 16 Comments
The Subversion version control system is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

While Git has become the most popular VCS in recent times thanks to its wonderful feature-set with better performance, reliability, distributed model, and branch handling, among other benefits, Subversion remains quite popular in some spaces. Especially for handling of large assets and other mostly static files, Subversion still has its users as well as for legacy projects.

The Apache Software Foundation is celebrating Subversion turning two decades old and for its success over the years while it still continues moving forward today. See the Apache.org blog in celebrating Subversion turning twenty.
