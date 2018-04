For those still using Subversion for revision control system for cases like managing of large files or dealing with legacy code-bases, the Apache Subversion 1.10 release is now available.There is quite a bit of new work in Subversion 1.10 compared to previous versions of this VCS. Highlights include improved path-based authorization with better performance and wildcard support, a new interactive conflict resolver, LZ4 compression support, new client command-line options, and experimental shelving support.The new conflict resolver has been completely rewritten and is all around much smarter than their old resolver. The LZ4 compression support delivers faster compression/decompression than their existing Zlib support and is enabled by default for the on-disk data in repositories using their filesystem format version eight, the new default of v1.10.More details on Subversion 1.10 are available from subversion.apache.org