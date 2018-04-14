Subversion 1.10 Released With LZ4 Compression, New Conflict Resolver
For those still using Subversion for revision control system for cases like managing of large files or dealing with legacy code-bases, the Apache Subversion 1.10 release is now available.

There is quite a bit of new work in Subversion 1.10 compared to previous versions of this VCS. Highlights include improved path-based authorization with better performance and wildcard support, a new interactive conflict resolver, LZ4 compression support, new client command-line options, and experimental shelving support.

The new conflict resolver has been completely rewritten and is all around much smarter than their old resolver. The LZ4 compression support delivers faster compression/decompression than their existing Zlib support and is enabled by default for the on-disk data in repositories using their filesystem format version eight, the new default of v1.10.

More details on Subversion 1.10 are available from subversion.apache.org.
