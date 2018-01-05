Valve Ships Its First SteamOS Brewmaster Beta Of 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 5 January 2018 at 05:49 AM EST. 8 Comments
VALVE --
While SteamOS has felt like it's just been on life-support the past year, Valve is starting off 2018 by a fairly sizable SteamOS Brewmaster Beta update.

This latest beta of their Debian-based Linux gaming OS update is mostly about bringing their packages up-to-date. This update issued on Friday upgrades to the Linux 4.14 kernel, NVIDIA 387.22 driver, and Mesa 17.2.4. These are some fairly big updates compared to their older versions although a pity Mesa 17.3 (or even 17.4-dev Git) isn't used.

They also updated their X.Org Server package to support GLVND - the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library, to make multiple OpenGL drivers more easily co-exist on the same system. They have also updated the Linux firmware packages and other routine package updates.

More details on these package updates for SteamOS Brewmaster 2.141 beta can be found via SteamCommunity.com.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Steam On Linux Ended 2017 With A Slight Increase In Marketshare
Steam 2017 Winter Sale Gets Underway
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show
Latest Steam Client Update Rolls Out Shader Pre-Caching For OpenGL/Vulkan
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions
Valve's Timothy Arceri Lands Gallium3D NIR Optimizations
Popular News
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017