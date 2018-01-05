Valve Ships Its First SteamOS Brewmaster Beta Of 2018

While SteamOS has felt like it's just been on life-support the past year, Valve is starting off 2018 by a fairly sizable SteamOS Brewmaster Beta update.
This latest beta of their Debian-based Linux gaming OS update is mostly about bringing their packages up-to-date. This update issued on Friday upgrades to the Linux 4.14 kernel, NVIDIA 387.22 driver, and Mesa 17.2.4. These are some fairly big updates compared to their older versions although a pity Mesa 17.3 (or even 17.4-dev Git) isn't used.
They also updated their X.Org Server package to support GLVND - the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library, to make multiple OpenGL drivers more easily co-exist on the same system. They have also updated the Linux firmware packages and other routine package updates.
More details on these package updates for SteamOS Brewmaster 2.141 beta can be found via SteamCommunity.com.
8 Comments