Red Hat's Stratis Storage 3.0 Released With Many Improvements

For over four years now Red Hat has been working on Stratis as their new Linux storage solution. As an alternative to shifting to newer file-systems like Btrfs or the controversial OpenZFS, Stratis has been about offering similar advanced Linux storage features while building atop LVM, DeviceMapper and XFS all while using the modern Rust programming language. Stratis Storage 3.0 is now available as the latest work on this front.
Stratis 3.0 was released overnight as the latest major update to this "easy to use local storage management" solution for Linux. Some of the changes to be found with Stratis 3.0 include:
- Support for placing storage pools in restricted usage states.
- Support for changing passphrases. From the commit, "This commit adds two new calls. The first is changing the keying passphrase for a LUKS2 device. Currently, we support kernel keyring supplied passphrases, but until now these could not be changed. The new call will allow changing the passphrase to unlock the LUKS2 devices in the pool. The second call will trigger a Clevis binding regeneration. The same Clevis config is passed in, the old passphrase is decrypted, a new passphrase is set and encrypted, and the old passphrase is removed. If a passphrase is compromised, these methods can be used to set a new passphrase for the devices. These calls can also be used for preemptively rotating passphrases."
- Optional support for setting the logical size of the file-system upon creation.
- SHA-256 is used rather than SHA-1 for Clevis operations.
- Refactored DeviceMapper event handling so that it can trigger D-Bus signals.
- Improved rollback code.
- Removal of old D-Bus interfaces and removal of other deprecated APIs.
- The Rust crate name has changed from libstratis to stratisd.
- A variety of other fixes and improvements.
Those building the Stratis daemon from source can find the code via GitHub. More details on the Stratis 3.0 release can be found via the project site.
