Red Hat's Stratis Storage 3.0 Released With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 16 November 2021 at 07:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
For over four years now Red Hat has been working on Stratis as their new Linux storage solution. As an alternative to shifting to newer file-systems like Btrfs or the controversial OpenZFS, Stratis has been about offering similar advanced Linux storage features while building atop LVM, DeviceMapper and XFS all while using the modern Rust programming language. Stratis Storage 3.0 is now available as the latest work on this front.

Stratis 3.0 was released overnight as the latest major update to this "easy to use local storage management" solution for Linux. Some of the changes to be found with Stratis 3.0 include:

- Support for placing storage pools in restricted usage states.

- Support for changing passphrases. From the commit, "This commit adds two new calls. The first is changing the keying passphrase for a LUKS2 device. Currently, we support kernel keyring supplied passphrases, but until now these could not be changed. The new call will allow changing the passphrase to unlock the LUKS2 devices in the pool. The second call will trigger a Clevis binding regeneration. The same Clevis config is passed in, the old passphrase is decrypted, a new passphrase is set and encrypted, and the old passphrase is removed. If a passphrase is compromised, these methods can be used to set a new passphrase for the devices. These calls can also be used for preemptively rotating passphrases."

- Optional support for setting the logical size of the file-system upon creation.

- SHA-256 is used rather than SHA-1 for Clevis operations.

- Refactored DeviceMapper event handling so that it can trigger D-Bus signals.

- Improved rollback code.

- Removal of old D-Bus interfaces and removal of other deprecated APIs.

- The Rust crate name has changed from libstratis to stratisd.

- A variety of other fixes and improvements.


Those building the Stratis daemon from source can find the code via GitHub. More details on the Stratis 3.0 release can be found via the project site.
Add A Comment
Related News
AFS, 9p, Netfslib Wired Up To Use Newly-Merged Folios In Linux 5.16
Faster Ceph With Linux 5.16 Now That Async Dirops Have Been Flipped On
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
F2FS With Linux 5.16 Will Let You Intentionally Fragment The Disk
OpenZFS 3.0 Could See macOS Support & DirectIO, While ZFS For Windows Continues
DirectIO For OpenZFS Shows Very Promising Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
Raspberry Pi OS Updated For Debian 11 Bullseye, Desktop Transitions To GTK3+Mutter
Arch Linux Installer Updated With Btrfs Subvolumes Support, Reworked Partitioning
XWayland 21.1.3 Released With Support For NVIDIA's 495 Driver GBM
AMD Shares Early Details Of Zen 4 Genoa, Bergamo
BIOS Updates Begin Appearing For New Intel Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility