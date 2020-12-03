In addition to OpenZFS 2.0 releasing and Bcachefs hitting up more performance optimizations, some further next-gen Linux storage news is Red Hat's Stratis Storage 2.3 being released.
Stratis is Red Hat's effort around improving Linux storage capabilities and features similar to ZFS and Btrfs but building atop Linux's LVM capabilities and XFS file-system while providing clean integration and interfaces around the advanced features exposed.
New with Stratis 2.3 is supporting Clevis encryption policies. Clevis is an automated encryption framework to support a pluggable means of automated decryption and unlocking of LUKS volumes. The initial Clevis use-case from the Stratis perspective appears to be around Network Bound Disc Encryption (NBDE) in allowing encrypted volumes be bound to a special network server.
The rest of the Stratis 2.3 changes appear to be around general improvements and fixes.
Stratis 2.3 can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment