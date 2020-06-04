Version 2.1 of Red Hat's Stratis daemon is now available that aims to bring Btrfs/ZFS-like functionality atop the XFS file-system paired with LVM.
Stratis 2.1 is the first release in three months for this Red Hat storage project. Most notable to Stratis 2.1 is the daemon now handling encryption support, closing off a string of bug reports / requests over such functionality considering other modern Linux file-systems long offering easy to manage encryption support. The Stratis 2.1 storage encryption makes use of LUKS2 for encryption.
Stratis 2.1 also has various D-Bus interface changes, a new interface for JSON-formatted reports, rewriting of the code for device identification and initialization, and other code improvements.
More details on Stratis 2.1 via Stratis-Storage on GitHub.
