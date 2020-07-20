Stratis 2.1 Proposed For Fedora 33 To Bring Per-Pool Encryption
While Fedora 33 desktop variants are aiming to use Btrfs by default, non-desktop environments are not and Red Hat remains committed to XFS and their Stratis Storage technology for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Coming to Fedora 33 will also likely be Stratis 2.1 for offering the latest on that front.

As a late feature proposal for Fedora 33, Red Hat engineers are proposing Stratis 2.1 be available in F33 as the newest version. The shiny new feature of Stratis 2.1 is supporting per-pool encryption and various new interfaces for administering/monitoring it.

More details on the Stratis 2.1 encryption capabilities and the plans for making it available in Fedora 33 can be found via this change proposal.
