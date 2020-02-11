Red Hat's Stratis 2.0.1 Released For This Linux Storage Management Solution
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 11 February 2020 at 03:47 AM EST. 1 Comment
RED HAT --
Red Hat's Stratis storage project for offering enterprise storage capabilities on Linux to compete with the likes of ZFS and Btrfs while being built atop LVM and XFS saw the first update to its daemon of 2020.

Stratis 2.0.1 is coming after the 2.0 release in November that brought new D-Bus API usage and other improvements. Stratis 2.0.1 brings improved logging, various D-Bus changes, refactored device discovery, a refactored idempotency implementation, and various other fixes and low-level improvements. There isn't a whole lot in 2.0.1 with it being a patch release but another step forward for Stratis Storage.

Looking ahead, for Stratis 3.0 will bring more features with previous plans calling for compression, encryption, deduplication, and other features when it should really reach feature parity with ZFS.

More details on v2.0.1 and the other workings of this Red Hat storage offering can be found via stratis-storage.github.io.
1 Comment
Related News
RHEL 8.2 Beta Application Streams Bring GCC 9.1, Python 3.8
Red Hat Recommends Disabling The Intel Linux Graphics Driver Over Hardware Flaw
Retooled CentOS Build Scripts To Help Spin New Releases Quicker, More Automation
CentOS-8 1911 Released As Rebuild Off Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1
Goals: Red Hat Developer Working On New Tool To Improve Upon Make
Red Hat Is Still Hiring To Work On The Linux Desktop + Open-Source Graphics
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6