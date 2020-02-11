Red Hat's Stratis storage project for offering enterprise storage capabilities on Linux to compete with the likes of ZFS and Btrfs while being built atop LVM and XFS saw the first update to its daemon of 2020.
Stratis 2.0.1 is coming after the 2.0 release in November that brought new D-Bus API usage and other improvements. Stratis 2.0.1 brings improved logging, various D-Bus changes, refactored device discovery, a refactored idempotency implementation, and various other fixes and low-level improvements. There isn't a whole lot in 2.0.1 with it being a patch release but another step forward for Stratis Storage.
Looking ahead, for Stratis 3.0 will bring more features with previous plans calling for compression, encryption, deduplication, and other features when it should really reach feature parity with ZFS.
More details on v2.0.1 and the other workings of this Red Hat storage offering can be found via stratis-storage.github.io.
