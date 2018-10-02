Stratis has been the Red Hat play two years in development for delivering next-gen Linux storage following their decision to abandon Btrfs support. Stratis offers ZFS and Btrfs like functionality and a lot of other new capabilities while this past week marked its first stable release.
Stratis 1.0 was quietly released last week with the 1.0 version marking its initial stable release and where also the on-disk meta-data format has been stabilized. Red Hat engineers belive Stratis is now ready for more widespread testing. Stratis 1.0 will soon be available to Fedora users for evaluation and that it will appear soon for other distributions. Stratis components depend upon Linux 4.14+, Python 3, and Rust 1.25+. But it is worth reporting that the Stratis D-Bus API isn't yet stable.
More details can be found via Stratis Storage on GitHub. This opensource.com guide by Red Hat's Andy Grover covers some of the how-to basics for Stratis.
Some of the work already planned past Stratis 1.0 is adding RAID/redundancy support for Stratis 2.0, and ZFS feature parity with compression/encryption/dedup and more for Stratis 3.0. A lot more interesting technical details within the Stratis white paper.
