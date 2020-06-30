Fedora Looks To Introduce The Storage Instantiation Daemon
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 30 June 2020 at 04:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
As one of the last minute change proposals for Fedora 33 is to introduce the Red Hat backed Storage Instantiation Daemon "SID" though at least for this first release would be off by default. The Storage Instantiation Daemon is one of the latest storage efforts being worked on by Red Hat engineers.

The Storage Instantiation Daemon is intended to help manage Linux storage device state tracking atop udev and reacts to changes via uevents. This daemon can offer an API for various device subsystems and provides insight into the Linux storage stack. More details on this newer open-source effort via sid-project.github.io.

Red Hat's Peter Rajnoha who leads SID is also the one looking to get this added to Fedora 33. The hope is that SID can serve as a "a central event-driven engine to write modules for identifying specific Linux storage devices, their dependencies, collecting information and state tracking while being aware of device groups forming layers and layers forming whole stacks or simply creating custom groups of enumerated devices. SID will provide mechanisms to retrieve and query collected information and a possibility to bind predefined or custom triggers with actions for each group."

This can simplify storage related matters within udev, a centralized solution for delayed actions on storage devices and scheduling triggers, and other functionality. The proposal is laid out via the Fedora Wiki for all of the details. SID would be off by default for this initial release but could be enabled via the sid.enabled=1 kernel command line parameter.
