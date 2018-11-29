Linux's ALSA HDA Code Finally Seeing AMD Stoney Ridge Support

While Stoney Ridge was AMD's 2016 APU platform with Excavator CPU cores and GCN 1.2 graphics, the Linux support in some regards is still being settled in some areas.
It was just earlier this year that AMD CPU temperature driver added Stoney support and now with the upcoming Linux 4.21 cycle but to be back-ported to the existing stable series is the ALSA HDA audio support.
Back during the Linux 4.15 kernel cycle was work on Stoney Ridge support but it turns out a PCI device ID was left out for supporting Stoney Ridge within the HDA audio driver.
As of today that's queued in the sound-next code branch ahead of Linux 4.21. Just the PCI ID was needed to be added and it also works out with D3 run-time power-savings to help lower the power drain, unlike some earlier AMD hardware that was problematic in that regard. The simple patch is marked for back-porting to the stable series, so eventually AMD Stoney audio will work on Linux 4.20 and friends.
This patch actually comes courtesy of Canonical with their developers having noticed the support missing.
6 Comments