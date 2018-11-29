Linux's ALSA HDA Code Finally Seeing AMD Stoney Ridge Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 29 November 2018 at 05:46 AM EST. 6 Comments
AMD --
While Stoney Ridge was AMD's 2016 APU platform with Excavator CPU cores and GCN 1.2 graphics, the Linux support in some regards is still being settled in some areas.

It was just earlier this year that AMD CPU temperature driver added Stoney support and now with the upcoming Linux 4.21 cycle but to be back-ported to the existing stable series is the ALSA HDA audio support.

Back during the Linux 4.15 kernel cycle was work on Stoney Ridge support but it turns out a PCI device ID was left out for supporting Stoney Ridge within the HDA audio driver.

As of today that's queued in the sound-next code branch ahead of Linux 4.21. Just the PCI ID was needed to be added and it also works out with D3 run-time power-savings to help lower the power drain, unlike some earlier AMD hardware that was problematic in that regard. The simple patch is marked for back-porting to the stable series, so eventually AMD Stoney audio will work on Linux 4.20 and friends.

This patch actually comes courtesy of Canonical with their developers having noticed the support missing.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
Linux 4.20 To Receive Fix That Prevented Some AMD Raven Ridge Systems From Booting
AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler 1.3 Brings More Zen Tuning
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2
AMD Zen 2 CPU Support Merged To GCC 9 (-march=znver2)
Noctua Air Cooling With The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
AMD Sends Out Linux Temperature Driver Patches For Zen 2 CPUs
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release