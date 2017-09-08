Stereoscopy/3D Protocol Being Worked On For Wayland

Collabora consultant Emmanuel Gil Peyrot has sent out a series of patches proposing a new (unstable) protocol for Wayland in dealing with stereoscopic layouts for 3D TV support but could be used in the future for VR HMDs, etc.
Along with the protocol patches itself, these patches by the French open-source developer then implement it within Weston and support the DRM back-end with the OpenGL renderer.
The patches for this experimental Wayland stereoscopy support can be found on Wayland-devel.
Emmanuel also wrote a blot post recently about 3D for Wayland that provides a lot more interesting technical details.
Add A Comment