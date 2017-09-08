Stereoscopy/3D Protocol Being Worked On For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 14 November 2017 at 02:00 PM EST. Add A Comment
Collabora consultant Emmanuel Gil Peyrot has sent out a series of patches proposing a new (unstable) protocol for Wayland in dealing with stereoscopic layouts for 3D TV support but could be used in the future for VR HMDs, etc.

Along with the protocol patches itself, these patches by the French open-source developer then implement it within Weston and support the DRM back-end with the OpenGL renderer.

The patches for this experimental Wayland stereoscopy support can be found on Wayland-devel.

Emmanuel also wrote a blot post recently about 3D for Wayland that provides a lot more interesting technical details.
